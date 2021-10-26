Students of Kashmir varsities booked for celebrating Pak's victory against India in T20 WC

An FIR was registered against a few students of Government Medical College (GMC) and Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory against India in Sunday's ICC T20 World Cup match, informed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, on Tuesday.

In a purported video, which has been circulated on social media, it can be seen students of the college are celebrating Pakistan's victory against India and raising anti-India slogans on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted a purported video, stating that the victory of Pakistan against India in Sunday's T20 World Cup match was celebrated and anti-India slogans were raised in Kashmir during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Raut, while tweeting in Hindi said, "It is certainly a matter of concern that Pakistan's victory and India's defeat in the T20 WC was celebrated in such a manner and anti-India slogans were raised, that too during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Kashmir visit. The central government should take this seriously. Jai Hind!! Vande Matram!"

On Sunday, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets and none of the Men in Blue bowlers were able to leave an impact as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan took the bowling to the cleaners.

( With inputs from ANI )

