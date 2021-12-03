Subramanian Swamy's sensational claim on 26/11 terror attack, reveals who was behind the conspiracy

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramaniam Swamy has made a sensational claims about the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008. He tweeted about the motives behind the terrorist attacks. Swami tweeted, '*Utterly shocking: *RVS Mani, the then Under Secretary, MoH in UPA Govt during 26/11 days,*, confesses openly on what happened exactly behind-the-doors during the Mumbai terror attacks by Pakistani Ajmal Kasab & http://Co.in 2008. It was an TDK cum Pak job.

After all, who is TDK?

Everyone knows that Pakistan is behind the Mumbai attacks. However, it is not clear who Swamy is targeting by writing TDK. By the way, let us tell you that RVS Mani, whom Swamy has mentioned in his tweet, has raised questions many times in the past about the role of the then UPA government on the Mumbai attacks. Even about two years ago, Mani had claimed that the Mumbai attack was a 'fixed match' between Pakistan and the then UPA government.

*RVS Mani, the then Under Secretary, MoH in UPA Govt during 26/11 days,*, confesses openly on what happened exactly behind-the-doors during the Mumbai terror attacks by Pakistani Ajmal Kasab & https://t.co/ov98uLtG70— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 2, 2021

This is not the first time that Subramanian Swamy is in discussion about one of his tweets. Recently, he has also been in discussion for raising questions on his own BJP government. On Wednesday, in the midst of the ongoing winter session of Parliament, Swamy had said in a tweet that he was stopped from questioning China's alleged incursion into Ladakh. Swamy wrote that speaking of 'national interest', the Rajya Sabha Secretariat told him that this question cannot be allowed to be asked.

Swamy was also in the news last month when he met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi. After meeting Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Swamy said they discussed the political scenario in West Bengal. Both the leaders also shared pictures of it after the meeting. When the BJP leader was asked whether he would join TMC, he said, "I am already with them. I don't need to join the party.