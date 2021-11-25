Sukhendu Sekhar Roy appointed Trinamool's Haryana unit in-charge

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Chairperson Mamata Banerjee has appointed Sukhendu Sekhar Roy as the State in-charge of the party's Haryana unit with immediate effect on Thursday.

"AITC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee is eagerly looking forward to a more developed and prosperous Haryana with All India Trinamool Congress paving the way forward. The Chairperson is pleased to appoint Sukhendu Sekhar Roy (MP and Deputy Leader, All India Trinamool Congress in Rajya Sabha) as the State in-charge of the AITC Haryana unit with immediate effect," according to an official letter.

Abhishek Banerjee who is the National General Secretary of the All India Trinamool Congress informed this in the statement.

