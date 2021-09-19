Sukhjinder Randhawa seeks time to meet Punjab Governor: Sources

Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who is likely to become the next Chief Minister after the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh, has sought time for a meeting with Governor Banwarilal Purohit, said sources on Sunday.

"Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has sought time for a meeting with Governor Banwarilal Purohit amid political developments in Punjab," sources said.

As per the sources, two deputy chief ministers will be appointed along with CM in Punjab. "1 Hindu and 1 Dalit MLA to be appointed for the post," they added.

Sukhjinder Randhawa is likely to be declared as Punjab Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, who would be State's next Chief Minister, multiple sources said. It is expected that an official announcement will be made anytime soon.

Randhawa (62), who is likely to be announced as the next Chief Minister by Congress, was the Jail and Cooperation Minister in outgoing Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's cabinet.

The senior Congress leader comes from a family of Congress loyalists. Randhawa's father, Santokh Singh served as Punjab Congress chief twice and was a well-known leader in the Majha region of the state.

Randhawa himself has served as vice president of the Punjab Congress unit and the party's general secretary. He is a three-time MLA from the Dera Baba Nanak assembly constituency.

Earlier today, after some Congress MLAs named him as the top choice as Captain Amarinder Singh successor, Randhawa said that the Congress High Command is yet to finalise a name for the top post in the state.

However, when asked if his name is being proposed for the top post, the Congress leader said, "Congress is a party which follows whatever the High Command says. I will also follow whatever is leadership decision."

Congress leader Kaka Randeep Singh said: "I have come to meet him (Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa), official information (on CM's name) will be announced by people who have come from Delhi through a presser."

Congress MLA Pritam Kotbhai also said all MLAs in Punjab have named Sukhjinder Randhawa for the Chief Ministerial post before Congress high command.

"He will become the Chief Minister," said Kotbhai.

Earlier, sources said the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has proposed the name of Sukhjinder Randhawa for the chief ministerial post.

Prior to Randhawa, sources said, Congress MP and senior leader Ambika Soni was offered the post of Punjab Chief Minister by the party high command, who refused to accept the offer.

A veteran Congress leader and a Gandhi loyalist, Soni has refused the offer citing health issues.

On Saturday, after Congress MLAs passed a resolution allowing Sonia Gandhi to name Captain Amarinder Singh's successor, sources have indicated that there is a possibility of appointing two Deputy Chief Ministers along with the Chief Minister.

Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister of Punjab on Saturday following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sources close to Sidhu said, "Whatever name is agreed for the Chief Minister, it will be accompanied by two deputy Chief Ministers. However, the decisions of Deputy Chief Ministers will depend on who has been named as the Chief Minister."

These development came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

( With inputs from ANI )

