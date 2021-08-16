Surat textile mill to manufacture plant-based silk

A textile mill in Surat has partnered with an Austria-based company to produce plant-based silk.

Akash Kirit Marfatia, Managing Partner of GBM fabrics said that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an Austrian yarn lenzing company that has invented lyocell filament yarn which can replace traditional silk yarn.

"Traditional silk yarn is obtained from the cocoon of silkworms and is harmful to the environment as it has a lot of emissions. But this yarn is produced by separating cellulose from wood through closed-loop production that leaves no residue behind," said Marfatia.

"It is a sustainable yarn that causes no harm to the environment and right now GBM is the exclusive trade partner of this yarn lenzing company," he added.

Marfatia stated that the yarn is suitable for the production of different ethnic fibres like georgette, silk, satin, chiffon and crepe and will prove to be very useful for the Indian market.

"This will also help us tap opportunities in the export market and the weavers and traders can use this yarn in high-value products. Today many brands are inclining towards sustainable fabric as the textile industry is the second most polluting industry in the world. But the fabric made from this yarn brings style, fashion and luxury along with sustainability," he added.

Marfatia expects high demand for fabric made from this yarn in the future. "I have received positive responses from the weavers and designers who were given a sample of this fabric and I expect that in the coming 3-4 years, the demand for this fabric will go up to 5000 tonnes," he stated.

He further informed that this yarn can be weaved on a power loom, rapier loom and air-jet loom and has a higher tenacity than silk. "It is stronger than silk and the fabric made from it is the best man-made biodegradable fabric that starts degrading in 15 days when disposed of," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

