Tamil Nadu: Madurai District Collector warns people of rising Vaigai river water level

Madurai District Collector on Saturday warned the public not to visit the Vaigai river or take their cattle to pasture as the water level has been steadily increasing due to incessant rainfall.

"The water level in the river has been steadily rising due to heavy rains in the last few days in the Vaigai catchment areas due to the northeast monsoon," the official notice issued by the Madurai District Collector said.

The notice further said that there is a possibility of a life-threatening situation for persons descending into the Vaigai river.

"There is a possibility of life-threatening situations for persons descending into the Vaigai River. So the public should not bathe in the river," the notice added.

( With inputs from ANI )

