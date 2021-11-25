Tamil Nadu rain: Waterlogging in several parts of Madurai

Incessant rainfall caused massive waterlogging in several parts of Madurai city on Thursday.

The district collector has declared a holiday in the schools of Madurai on Friday.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 25.

( With inputs from ANI )

