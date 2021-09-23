Tamil Nadu: Woman accused in murder of a Dalit leader beheaded

A woman accused in the murder of Tamil Nadu Dalit leader C. Pasupathy Pandian was strangled to death in Dindigul on Wednesday. Earlier, four people accused in Pandian's murder were also killed. Meanwhile, the name of the now murdered woman is Nirmala Devi. She was about 70 years old. Meanwhile, after killing the woman, the accused cut her throat and took her head to Pandian's house in Nanthavanpatti village. There it was placed under Pandian's poster. The place where the murder took place is 500 meters away from Pandian's house. Nirmala Devi was accused of sheltering Pandian's killers.

It is being said that Pandian's supporters were behind the murder of Nirmala Devi. Meanwhile, a total of four accused had been killed earlier as well. Their names were Para Madasami, Muthupandi, Bachcha alias Madasami and Sami alias Arumugasama. Pandian Devendrakula Vellalar was the founder and president of Kutamepu. He was killed on January 10, 2012.

According to the Times of India, police had charged 18 people in the case. The trial is set to begin on Friday in the Dindigul Special Court. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Nirmala was walking to the MGNREGA site near Devi village. At that time, the two people chased her in Davidnagar. They then attacked Nirmala Devi several times. Eventually, they cut her throat and took her away. Nirmala Devi's body was covered in blood outside a shop.

Police then took Nirmala Devi's head and body to Dindigul Medical College for autopsy. District DIG B Vijayakumari and SP VR Srinivas visited the spot and questioned the people. According to sources, the accused had killed Nirmala Devi and was fleeing when they met with an accident about a kilometer away. The accused left the bike and fled due to the dispute. When police later traced the owner of the bike, he said he had nothing to do with the case.