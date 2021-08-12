TDP leader accuses Andhra govt of hiding details of Simhachalam temple's encroached land

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government of hiding survey numbers and other details of encroached lands of Simhachalam temple.

Speaking to ANI, former Union Minister and TDP leader Ashok Gajapati Raju said, "The State government had been enquiring about Simhachalam temple lands. But the enquiry reports are confined to sealed covers only. Why is the government not revealing those reports?"

This comes after the state government has ordered vigilance and enforcement enquiry into the matter on Tuesday.

Ashok further asked why the state government had issued a government order for the appointment of a chairman for the Maharaja Alak Narayana Society of Arts and Science (MANSAS) trust while claiming it was a family dispute.

"Why the state government is involving in family disputes? The MANSAS issue is not a private issue and temple lands properties are not personal properties," he asked.

The MANSAS trust and Simhachalam temple trust board along with numerous temples are being maintained by Vizianagaram maharaja's family.

Ashok Gajapati Raju has been the chairman of the trust. However, the YSRCP government had removed him from the position after the idol of Lord Ram was vandalised at Lat Ramateertham temple.

However, Ashok fought a legal battle and got reinstated.

( With inputs from ANI )

