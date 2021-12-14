Teacher accused in UPTET leak surrenders

Shamli, Dec 14 A teacher accused in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET-2021) examination paper leak, has surrendered at a court in Shamli district.

Nirdosh Chaudhary's name had come up when an accused from Aligarh, Gaurav Malaan, 28, was arrested on November 30. He had revealed that Chaudhary, a Kasganj-based primary school teacher, had provided his gang the question paper for Rs 5 lakhs. The latter had been on the run since then.

Brijesh Singh, CO, STF, who is leading the investigation in the case, said: "Chaudhary is an important link in the chain of events and had been the supplier of the papers to gangs based in Shamli and Baghpat."

Since the exam was cancelled on November 28, more than 30 suspects have been arrested across Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the STF has received crucial information of the involvement of one Vikas Kumar, 50, a resident of Kandhla town in Shamli.

He is a cheating mafioso and has been involved in the trade for the last two decades.

"He was arrested by the CBI in 2012 for his involvement in an examination cheating case and was out on bail. At present, Kumar is also on the run," said Brijesh Singh.

