Tehbazari shops allotted to divyangjan non-transferable: MHA in LS

New Delhi, [India], August 3 The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday clarified in the Lok Sabha that 'Tehbazari shops' allotted to divyangjan are non-transferable in case of incapacity, insanity or demise of the registered vendor.

Responding to a question "whether the government has allowed the sale or transfer of Tehbazari shops allotted to 'divyangjan' under the control of New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC)" Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai made the clarification in a written reply.

"The NDMC has informed that as per Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme, 2019, a Certificate of Vending (COV) is issued in the name of the registered Street Vendor only and is non-transferable except in case of incapacity, insanity or demise of the registered vendor," Rai said.

Further, the Minister said as per "Section 2.1.10 of the said Scheme a vendor cannot transfer in any manner whatsoever, including sell or rent or lend, the Certificate of Vending to any other person".

( With inputs from ANI )

