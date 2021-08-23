Telangana: 5 sisters tie rakhi to dead brother

In Nalgonda, Telangana, five sisters tied rakhi to their dead brother. On the day of Rakshabandhan, their brother lost his life. Tears welled up in the eyes of the villagers when they saw the rakhi tied on the dead brother's hand. The incident took place in Madgulapalli village in Nalgonda taluka. A 50-year-old man named Chintapalli Laxman died on Sunday.

Chintapalli Laxman had been ill for several days. On Sunday, the Rakshabandhan festival was being celebrated. Chintapalli's 5 sisters were waiting for their brother to tie him rakhi. The sisters were shocked to learn that their brother had died. But the sisters did not leave their brother's hand empty during the funeral.

