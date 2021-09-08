Telangana govt releases Rs 73.5 cr for weavers' welfare schemes

Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday announced that the state government has released Rs 73.5 crore for the welfare of handloom weavers and ancillary workers towards various schemes.

As per the instructions of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), measures are being taken to ensure the monthly income of the workers is over Rs 15,000, stated Minister KTR

KTR said the state government is taking up measures to ensure institutional and structural development of the handlooms sector in the state and different welfare schemes and programmes are being implemented accordingly.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held a meeting on Tuesday with the handloom department officials and Finance Minister Harish Rao.

During the meeting, Rao reviewed the progress and implementation of all the schemes. He said that the department would take all measures to release the funds sanctioned to workers at the earliest.

Rao had held a detailed review of schemes which include Telangana Handloom WeaversThrift Fund Saving and Security Scheme (TFSSS), 20 per cent price subsidy on Hank Yarn, Dyes and Chemicals, Pavala Vaddi scheme, Marketing Support Schemes, Chenetha Mitra Scheme and Cash Credit Support Scheme.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor