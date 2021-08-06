Telangana govt rolls out Dalit Bandhu scheme in Vasalamarri

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) led Tela adi government on Thursday has passed an order for the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme and has permitted for a sanction of Rs 7.60 crores from the available funds to the District Collector (DC) of Yadadri Bhongir district for 76 Dalit families of the village of Vasalamarri.

The Government Order stated: "...Telangana Scheduled Caste Co-operative Hyderabad Development Corporation Ltd (TSCCDC), Hyderabad is permitted for releasing an amount of Rs 7.60 crores from the available funds to the District Collector, Yadadri Bhongir for the implementation of "Telangana Dalit Bandhu" programme for the benefit of around 76 Dalit Households in the Vasalamarri Gram Panchayat of Alair Assembly Constituency, Yadadri Bhongir District as announced by the CM in the meeting held on 04-08-2021 at Vasalamarri. The basic operational guidelines for implementation of the 'Telangana Dalit Bandhu' programme shall apply."

The VC and the Managing Director of TSCCDC Ltd, Hyderabad, and the DC of Yadadri Bhongiri have been requested to take necessary action accordingly.

( With inputs from ANI )

