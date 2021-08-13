Telangana issues order for reformation of Warangal Urban, Rural districts into Hanumakonda, Warangal

The Telangana Government on Thursday released an order for the reformation of existing Warangal Urban and Warangal Rural districts of Telangana into Hanumakonda and Warangal districts respectively.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under section 3 of the Telangana Districts (Formation) Act, 1974, the Governor of Telangana, in the interests of better administration and development of the area concerned, after taking into consideration of the objections and suggestions received from various people and public representatives, by altering the boundaries of existing District(s), i.e., as specified in section 3 of the Central Act number 6 of 2014 and its Revenue Divisions and Mandalas and Villages, do hereby notify, the districts, revenue divisions, mandals and villages as specified in the Schedules below with effect from August 12, 2021," read the official order.The state government order further said that the formation of districts, revenue divisions, mandals and villages will not have any effect on the existing elected bodies of Zilla Parishads, Mandal Parishads and Gram Panchayats and their jurisdiction over the areas covered by the existing Districts.

( With inputs from ANI )

