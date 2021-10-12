Telangana: Kanyaka Parameshwari temple decorated with garland worth Rs 44444444.44

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the goddess of the temple is decorated in an attractive and magnificent manner for Navratri and Durga Puja. Many devotees offer gold and silver objects to the Goddess.

The temple of Kanyaka Parmeshwari Devi at Mahbubnagar district centre of Telangana is also under discussion for this purpose. The local business community (Arya Vyshya Sangham) have decorated the temple by pooling in currency notes with value of Rs 4,44,44,444.44 (four crores, forty-four lakhs, 44 thousand, 444 rupees and 44 paise) and used the same to garland Goddess Kanyaka Parameshwari.

Also, the currency was used to decorate entire temple on fifth day of Navaratri, yesterday on October 10, as part of "Mahalakshmi avatar.”

Interestingly, only currency of RS 500, RS 100, RS 20 denomination were used.

However, in the night the entire money was given back to all those who had contributed respectively.