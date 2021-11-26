Telangana: MLC Kavitha set to serve her second term from Nizamabad and Kamareddy

Member of Legislative Council Kavitha Kalvakuntla has been re-elected unanimously to represent Nizamabad and Kamareddy.

TRS leader Kavitha received the MLC elected certificate from the returning officer Nizamabad Collector C Narayan Reddy.

Kavitha was elected unopposed to the council and her victory was declared earlier today.

( With inputs from ANI )

