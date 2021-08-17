Ten new cases of Delta Plus variant found in Maharashtra, tally rises to 76

As many as ten new cases of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Maharashtra, according to the state health department.

Among the new cases include six from Kolhapur, three from Ratnagiri and one from Sindhudurg, taking the total number of cases in the state to 76.

Five of these 76 patients, have died, the state health department said.

( With inputs from ANI )

