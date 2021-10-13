Terrorism conspiracy case: NIA arrests 5 more terror operatives from J-K

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested five more terror operatives in Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy case during fresh raids at two places in Srinagar earlier in the day.

Those arrested have been identified as Md Haneef Chiralu, Hafeez, Owais Dar, Mateen Bhat, and Arif Farooq Bhat

The case pertains to the hatching of conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J-K and other major cities, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations that include Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates such as TRF and People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF).

NIA had registered the case as of October 10 this year and initiated the investigation. NIA had earlier arrested four accused in the case on Tuesday.

During its raids earlier in the day at two locations in Srinagar, NIA said it seized electronic devices and incriminating jehadi documents.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the five arrested accused persons are terror associates and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been instrumental in providing logistical support to terrorists and facilitating them in carrying out terror activities," the NIA said.

The NIA arrested Waseem Ahmed Sofi, Tariq Ahmed Dar, Bilal Ahmed Mir, and Tariq Ahmed Bafanda on Tuesday during its raids at 16 locations in Srinagar, Pulwama, and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the case.

"The terror associates or OGWs of various terrorist organisations are conspiring with their handlers and commanders based in a neighboring country and also indulging in the radicalization of local youth for the purpose of recruiting and training them in the handling of arms, ammunition, and explosives," the NIA said in a statement.

The agency said these terrorists and cadres have affected several terrorist acts including killings of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel, unleashing a reign of terror in the valley of Kashmir, thereby challenging the writ of the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

