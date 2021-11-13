Terrorists attack convoy ofAssam Rifles' Commanding Officer in Manipur, casualties feared

The convoy of a Commanding Officer of an Assam Rifles unit was attacked by the terrorists in the Singhat sub-division of Manipur's Churachandpur district, informed sources on Saturday.

As per the sources, the family members of the officer along with the Quick Reaction Team were in convoy.

"Convoy of a Commanding Officer of an Assam Rifles unit ambushed by terrorists in Singhat sub-division of Manipur's Churachandpur district. Family members of the officer along with the Quick Reaction Team were in convoy. Casualties feared. Ops underway, details awaited," said sources.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

