Textile traders of Aligarh stages protest against GST hike from 5 per cent to 12 per cent

The textile traders of Aligarh staged a protest against the Central government following the decision to hike the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textile fabrics from 5 percent to 12 percent.

Staging a protest against the rise in goods and services tax (GST) from 5 per cent to 12 per cent, the Aligarh Cloth Merchant Association (ACMA) said that hike in GST rates would adversely impact the textile industries, which is already reeling from COVID-19 blow.

In November, the Centre had decided to increase the GST on textile products from 5 per cent to 12 per cent from January 1.

Speaking to ANI, Rajiv Agarwal, President of ACMA, "Cloth is one of the basic needs for humans. The hike in GST would affect the manufacturing and sale of textile goods. COVID-19-induced pandemic has adversely impacted the sale of textiles in India and affected our income."

He further added, "I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to understand our pain and difficulties and rollback the hike in GST."

( With inputs from ANI )

