'This is beauty of democracy': Farmers across India welcome decision to repeal of farm laws

Farmers across India have welcomed the Centre's announcement to repeal three farm laws and demanded the law to be formed guaranteeing the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

BKU-BHANU President, Bhanu Pratap Singh said, "I welcome this move. Due to anti-farm policies for 75 years, farmers died due to debts. I urge PM Modi to form a farm committee and let it decide crop rates. Farmers' loans should be waived off in a day through an announcement like today's."

The protesting farmers at the Singhu border also welcomed the decision by the Centre and added that they would return home only when the protest is over.

"The government has done well to have repealed the farm laws. We will return home only when the protest is over," a farmer told ANI.

The farmers in Nashik, Maharashtra too welcomed the decision of repealing the farm laws and said that the decision could have been taken earlier.

"We welcome the decision of the government because the protest has been ongoing for the last one year in which many people have sacrificed their lives," said a farmer.

"It is a good decision by the government that should have been taken earlier. The Parliament should immediately pass the repeal of the laws," another farmer told ANI.

The farmers in Noida, Uttar Pradesh called it the victory of the farmers.

"It was the question of the existence of a common man. The farmers fought and won. This had to happen. This country belongs to everyone and everyone should live here peacefully. This is the beauty of democracy, everyone should get his right," said a farmer.

( With inputs from ANI )

