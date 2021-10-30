Thousands of Puneeth's fans make beeline for last glimpse

Bengaluru, Oct 30 The queues are never ending near the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru where the mortal remains of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar is being kept for final viewing. The police force is trying hard to contain the situation.

The authorities have however, banned the public from observing the last rites which will take place later in the day.

As the entry is limited to only family and close circle, giant screens are erected outside Kanteerava Studio to enable his fans to witness the final moments before his body is being laid to rest.

Rockline Venkatesh, Kannada film producer who was overlooking arrangements near Kanteerava Studio for conducting last rites, appealed to fans not to try to enter into the studio as arrangements are being made for them to view the final rites ceremony from outside.

He said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke to Puneeth's family before finalising decisions. He also helped his daughter to start the journey by getting necessary clearances in the US.

Usha Uthup, the famous pop singer stated that the news of the untimely death of Puneeth is horrible.

"He belonged to the whole film fraternity of India, he is not confined to Karnataka. I am personally devastated. I had a wonderful time with him," she said.

Siddaramaiah, opposition leader, remembers how Puneeth called him 'maama' (uncle). "He was so fit. He used to exercise every day. He was a brilliant dancer. Death is inevitable, but Puneeth's is untimely, too early," he added.

Ramana Rao, the family doctor who was consulted by Puneeth before the cardiac arrest explained that Puneeth walked into his clinic with his wife Ashwini on Friday. "He called me 'Appaji' (father). He explained that, after usual exercise and did some extra boxing and took extra steam. Puneeth said he did not experience any pain," he said.

Puneeth's blood pressure was normal, heart pulse was normal. Since Puneeth was sweating, ECG was conducted. Puneeth kept on saying that he sweats normally. ECG tests recognized too many strains in the pattern. It was informed to Puneeth's wife Ashwini. When she went to make calls, Puneeth complained of giddiness. He was asked to lie down and then shifted to hospital, Ramana Rao explained.

"Puneeth had no history of diabetes or hypertension. Even though ECG showed strains, I had confidence that he would survive. His body was used to exercising. It happened so suddenly, all humanly possible efforts were made to save him," he explained.

