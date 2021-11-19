TMC MP Sukhendu Roy questions Centre's decision to repeal farm laws, asked govt to give reason for the move

Following the Centre's announcement of repealing the three farm laws, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Friday questioned the Centre's move and said the party will raise this issue in parliament session and "government will have to answer how this happened."

TMC MP said, "we will prepare a strategy on this subject and will raise the issue in parliament session along with other opposition parties. The government will have to answer why and how this happened."

While digging at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Roy said "700 farmers died while agitating, PM must apologize to everyone and give compensation to those who have lost their lives during the protest."

He said, "If this government will take any anti-people decision the TMC will continue its protest against it."

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

TMC MP further continue criticising the government and said "if the government is thinking that they are doing favours on farmers by repealing farm laws, then they are misunderstood."

"It has been done because of their compulsion and Prime Minister has been made this move in the fear of losing upcoming elections in five states," Roy said.

Speaking further, the TMC MP said "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was the first person who raised her voice against this and under her leadership TMC always protested against it in both the houses of Parliament."

The three farm laws are as follows: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

( With inputs from ANI )

