TMC unlikely to attend Oppn meeting on suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs

A Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP on Monday said that the TMC is unlikely to attend the meeting called by the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to deliberate on the future course of action to resist the government's "authoritarian decision".

A TMC MP toldon the condition of anonymity, "Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of all opposition party leaders (From Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha)in his office in Parliament tomorrow at 10 AM to discuss the suspension of MPs from Rajya Sabha. TMC is unlikely to attend the meeting which is going to be held tomorrow."

Commenting on the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi told ANI, "We requested them to apologise but they just rejected and we do not want to apologise. That's why the decision has been taken. Only if they apologise to Chairman then deliberation is done."

Opposition leaders have scheduled a meeting on November 30, at Mallikarjun Kharge office to discuss the next course of action jointly by opposition parties after the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs from Congress, TMC, CPI, CPI(M) and Shiv Sena.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor