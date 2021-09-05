Tokyo Paralympics: Happy to have won medal for my country, says Javelin thrower Sundar Singh

By ANI | Published: September 5, 2021 06:02 AM2021-09-05T06:02:43+5:302021-09-05T06:10:02+5:30

Javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar made his return back home at Delhi Airport on early Sunday morning after winning a Bronze medal for India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Tokyo Paralympics: Happy to have won medal for my country, says Javelin thrower Sundar Singh | Tokyo Paralympics: Happy to have won medal for my country, says Javelin thrower Sundar Singh

Tokyo Paralympics: Happy to have won medal for my country, says Javelin thrower Sundar Singh

Next

Javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar made his return back home at Delhi Airport on early Sunday morning after winning a Bronze medal for India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

"I am very happy to have won a medal for my country," said Gurjar while talking to ANI.

Hema, his sister who had come to receive him said, "I am extremely happy that he won a medal for his country. He made his country and parents proud. I am proud to be known as his sister."

Sundar captured bronze in Tokyo Paralympics with a season-best throw of 62.58.

Sundar Singh was shown a red flag in his 3rd and 4th attempts, after which he landed a 64.01 for his season-best in the 5th throw to land himself in a medal position.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :delhiTokyoSundar Singh GurjarSundar Singh`delhiDelhi capitalSouth delhi district administrationIto delhiGhaziabad district administrationDelhi nct