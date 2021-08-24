Trainees of five DIETs stage protest demanding final exams through online mode in Tripura's Agartala

Trainees of five DIETs (District Institute of Education and Training) across Tripura staged a protest on Monday in front of the Shiksha Bhavan here demanding the government for a final examination through online mode.

The agitating trainees viewed that due to the Covid pandemic in the last two years, classes have been hampered and only online classes were held.

For the last two months, they have been asking the authority to complete the online final year examination as it is getting delayed. Trainees said if exams are not held, they will not be able to appear for various teachers eligibility tests which are generally organised once a year.

"For the last two months, the students have been meeting and requesting the Education Director about their demand and worry but nothing happened. Earlier, we had given deputation to the Chief Minister and the Education Minister about their demand but to date, nothing took place and so today we are agitating here so that the Education Director fulfil our demand," claimed Rajesh Debbarma, an agitating trainee of DIET.

