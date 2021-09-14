Trilochan Singh Wazir murder case: Delhi Police detains Jammu resident

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday detained a Jammu resident in connection with the murder of former Jammu and Kashmir MLC Trilochan Singh Wazir in the national capital.

According to sources in Delhi police, Jammu resident Rajendra Chaudhary has been detained because, on the day of the crime, Chaudhary's electronic location is shown to be on the place of crime.

"The Crime Branch has detained a man person named Rajendra Chaudhary, who is a resident of Jammu. The police are questioning Chaudhary because. During the investigation, the location of Chaudhary was tracked to the place of crime on the day Wazir was murdered," said the sources.

They added that the day Wazir came to Delhi, Chaudhary was the one who brought his luggage from Jammu.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Crime Branch started the verification of a viral handwritten note, a photo of which was posted on the Facebook account of Harmeet Singh, an accused in the murder of Wazir.

According to the police, Singh has allegedly confessed to the crime in the post which went viral on social media.

Delhi Police Crime Branch said that it is verifying that whether the note was uploaded from Singh's Facebook account or a new account was created for this in his name.

Delhi Police also interrogated the family of another accused in the case, Harpreet Singh, in Jammu.

On Friday, the FIR registered by Delhi Police in connection with Wazir's murder was transferred to the crime branch.

As per the neighbours of the absconding accused Harpreet Singh, he was operating a new channel named 'Sadda Haq' from the apartment.

Earlier, on Friday, the Delhi Police had launched a search operation to nab suspects-- Harpreet and Harmeet-- in the murder case.

As per the police, the murder was pre-planned and the flat in Moti Nagar where Wazir was murdered was rented in January. The accused had also informed the landlord beforehand that the flat would be vacated by September 10.

The police investigation also revealed that the murder was initially planned in July but could not be executed then. The motive of the murder is expected to be clear when both suspects are arrested.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the death of the senior party leader and former Member Legislative Council in mysterious circumstances in the national capital earlier this month.

( With inputs from ANI )

