Trinamool Youth Congress president Saayoni Ghosh arrested by Tripura Police

Tripura Police on Sunday arrested actor and Trinamool Congress leader Saayoni Ghosh on charges of promoting enmity between people, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy. An FIR was also registered against her at the East Agartala Police Station for allegedly disturbing a municipal poll rally of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb at Ashram Chowmuhani area here on Saturday.Speaking to reporters, West Tripura Additional SP Jagadish Reddy said: “We received a complaint against her and summoned her for interrogation. After recording the statement of witnesses, we found evidence that she had involvement in connection with the case registered under Sections 153, 153A, 307 and 120B of the IPC. So, we have arrested her. We shall produce her before the court tomorrow.”

On the charges of trying to promote enmity between groups of people and attempt to murder, the official said the police have found “preliminary evidence”. Four other people were present in the vehicle along with Ghosh on Saturday evening, he said, adding that police were trying to arrest them. Her colleagues from the TMC, on the other hand, claimed that she was being framed in a “false case” as part of a premeditated conspiracy.“ This is a baseless allegation. Saayoni is a known face. Spotting her in a car, someone said ‘didi, khela hobe’ (Sister, game is on). She said ‘haan, khela hobe’. This can’t be the ground for a case and arrest. She was arrested in an ugly way and now the police aren’t producing her in court. So, we can’t move for bail,” West Bengal TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh said. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said Ghosh was arrested in an attempt-to-murder case, but the real objective was “to disrupt TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s rally here tomorrow”. “This entire case is concocted. We shall legally fight it. We are with Saayoni. She is a brave girl,” Dev said.

