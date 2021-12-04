Tripura CM visits residence of two TSR jawans killed in fratricide at Sepahijala

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday visited the residence of two Tripura State Rifles (TRS) jawans killed in a fratricide after one of their colleagues went on a shooting spree on Saturday morning at ONGC GCS located at Madhupur, Konaban under Tripura's Sepahijala district.

The Tripura Director-General of Police VS Yadav also visited the residence of both the victims. Deb and Yadav talked to the family members of the victims and consoled them.

"It is to inform you that the Chief Minister of Tripura and DGP Tripura has visited the houses of martyrs Sub(GD) Marka Singh Jamatia (47) at Pitra and NB/Sub (GD) Kiran Kumar Jamatia (39) at Gokulpur under Udaipur Sub-Division and met with their family members and console the family members of the martyrs," said Tripura Police in its release.

In a fresh case of fratricide, two Tripura State Rifle jawans were killed after one of their colleagues went on a shooting spree on Saturday morning at ONGC GCS located at Madhupur, Konaban under Tripura's Sepahijala district.

Deb announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for each of the bereaved families.

According to sources in the police department, at around 9:30 AM on Saturday one firing incident took place in Konaban GCS (ONGC Post) under Madhupur police station. Rifleman Sukanta Das posted at the ONGC post suddenly started firing on his senior colleagues indiscriminately. Subedar Marka Singh Jamatia received bullet injuries and died on the spot. Another Nayab Subedar Kiran Jamatia of the same post also received gunshots. Bleeding profusely Jamatia was referred to an Agartala based hospital. He died after being brought to the hospital, confirmed the police sources.

After the incident, Sukanta Das surrendered before the Madhupur police station with the arms and ammunition. On being asked about the possible reason behind the incident, police sources said that Das applied for leave which was denied by his higher authorities citing refresher training. He got enraged by the denial and lost his temper. In his fit of rage, he opened fire from the firearm he was wielding. He was arrested and interrogation is under process to ascertain the details of the incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor