Tripura local body results a clear testimony of people's unwavering trust in BJP's politics of development: Amit Shah

As the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday swept the civic body elections in Tripura, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the "local body election results in the state are a clear testimony of people's unwavering trust in BJP's politics of development".

Taking to Twitter, Shah said, "Congratulations to our hardworking karyakartas of @BJP4Tripura, CM Shri @BjpBiplab Ji and Shri @DrManikSaha2 Ji for such a huge victory. I assure the people of Tripura that the BJP under the guidance of PM @narendramodi Ji will continue to work towards the welfare of the state."

The minister further thanked the Tripura people for choosing BJP in the local body elections.

"Gratitude to our sisters and brother of Tripura for choosing BJP in the Local Body Elections. The results are a clear testimony of people's unwavering trust in BJP's politics of development. This will further strengthen our resolve to serve the great land of Maa Tripura Sundari," Shah tweeted.

The BJP won all the seats of the 51-member Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and clinched several other urban local bodies. The opposition TMC and CPI(M) failed to open their account in the AMC.

As per the state election commission, the BJP secured all the wards in the 15-member Khowai Municipal Council, 17-seat Belonia Municipal Council, 15-member Kumarghat Municipal Council and nine-member Sabroom Nagar Panchayat.

The party made a clean sweep in the 25-ward Dharmanagar Municipal Council, 15-seat Teliamura Municipal Council and 13-member Amarpur Nagar Panchayat, they said.

Sonamura Nagar Panchayat and Melaghar Nagar Panchayat became opposition less with the BJP has won all the 13 seats each. It also bagged the 11-member Jirania Nagar Panchayat.

The party secured 12 seats of Ambassa Municipal Council, while the TMC and the CPI-M won one seat each and another went to an independent candidate.

The BJP also won 16 seats of Kailashahar Municipal Council and the CPI(M) got one.

In Panisagar Nagar Panchayat, the BJP emerged victorious in 12 seats, and the CPI (M) bagged one.

The saffron party had fielded candidates for all the 334 seats of Agartala Municipal Corporation, 13 municipal bodies and six Nagar Panchayats in the state where its nominees won in 112 places uncontested. Elections to 222 seats were held on November 25.

