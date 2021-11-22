Tripura violence is attack on democracy, alleges TMC's Saugata Roy as party seeks meet with Amit Shah

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy on Monday termed the alleged police brutality in Tripura as an "attack on democracy" and said that such incidents have been happening for the past four months.

Speaking to ANI, Roy said, "The manner in which the Tripura violence has happened, it is absolutely an attack on democracy. This attack on democracy has been going on for the past four months."

The Lok Sabha MP said that Abhishek Banerjee, who is scheduled to visit Tripura today, will take the decision on the party's future strategy on the issue.

"BJP wants TMC's programs to shut and is using goons and police. But we will continue fighting. Abhishek Banerjee is also reaching Tripura today," said TMC MP.

He further alleged that the BJP is scared that Tripura is slipping from under their feet.

Roy said that they have sought time to meet Amit Shah in the Tripura violence case, but till now they have not got the time.

"We haven't gotten an appointment to meet yet. If we meet, we meet; if we don't, we don't," he said on meeting Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee's three-day visit to Delhi, he said, "Mamta Banerjee is coming to Delhi, today. She will meet many Opposition leaders. I don't have any information if see will meet the Union Ministers or Prime Minister too."

Commenting on the rumours of Varun Gandhi joining TMC, the TMC MP said, "As far as Varun Gandhi joining TMC is concerned, his statement is being heard against the government every day, but we don't have any specific information in this regard. But if Varun Gandhi joins TMC then we will see."

A total of 16 TMC MPs including Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Santanu Sen and Mala Roy arrived at the party office in Delhi on Monday.

They have sought an appointment with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police brutality in Tripura.

TMC Youth Congress President Sayonni Ghosh was arrested on Sunday by Tripura Police for allegedly spreading ruckus during a public meeting of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb.

Tensions in Tripura increased after violent incidents in the run-up to the elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated for November 25.

( With inputs from ANI )

