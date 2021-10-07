Truck and passenger bus collides, 8 people die on the spot

An unfortunate accident took place at Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning. The accident took place when a private passenger bus and a truck collided head-on. Eight people were killed and several others were injured in the accident. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The accident took place near Baburi village in Deva Police Thane area of Barabanki.

The bus and truck were speeding in front of each other, at the same time a buffalo suddenly came horizontally in front and both the drivers lost control. As a result, the two vehicles collided. The accident took place at Kisan Path Ring Road. After this incident, locals rushed to the spot.

The bus was carrying passengers from Delhi to Bahraich. At the same time, the oncoming truck was hit hard. The bus had 70 passengers, while sand was being transported by truck. The collision between the bus and the truck was so severe that eight people died on the spot in the accident, said Barabanki Superintendent of Police. Meanwhile, the death toll is expected to rise and the injured have been rushed to the district government hospital. Police and administration have also rushed to the spot.