Tussle breaks out between hostellers on BHU campus

A tussle broke out between the residents of two hostels of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) late on Thursday, University's chief proctor Prof Anand Chaudhary said.

Chief proctor Prof Chaudhary said that the situation is normal and under control now.

Deputy Commissioner of police, Kashi zone, Amit Kumar had earlier said the police have received complaints from both the groups.

Speaking to ANI, Prof Chaudhary said: "A clash took place between residents of two hostels of BHU late on Thursday. An argument took an ugly turn soon."

"Situation is under control now. Police received complaints from both groups. We are also taking action," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor