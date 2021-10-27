Two held in kidney cheating racket in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 27 Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested two persons involved in cheating in the name of getting them medical treatment in Delhi's premier hospitals. The culprits cheated Rs 10 lakh from a Mumbai based doctor in the name of getting his kidney transplant done in Delhi's premier hospital.

Delhi Police said that both cheaters are part of a kidney racket involved in cheating people in the name of providing medical treatment in the capital's hospitals.

The culprits cheated a Mumbai based doctor who was suffering from renal disease and was looking for kidney transplant. Delhi Police said that Dr Rajiv Chandra, a Mumbai based surgeon, is suffering from congenital disease of both kidneys for which a nephrologist had advised him for a kidney transplant. The doctor came in contact with a person called Karan through newspaper advertisements. He ensured the doctor for kidney transplant and called him to meet in Delhi for the purpose on August 27.

Karan met the doctor and demanded Rs 6 lakh in advance for the kidney transplant. However, the doctor gave him Rs 3.5 lakh. The doctor gave him one lakh more in September as advance payment to start the process for transplantation. As per Delhi Police, Karan informed the doctor that his surgery has been fixed at a prominent hospital in Delhi on September 19.

One day before the surgery, Karan called Dr Rajiv and demanded Rs 5 lakh more in the name of paying fees for starting the procedure. Dr Rajiv gave him Rs 5 lakh outside a Delhi hospital. The culprit, Karan advised the doctor and his wife to go to the admission procedure inside the hospital after taking money. However, he didn't accompany them. As Dr Rajiv found no admission in his name in the hospital, he started calling Karan but was unable to reach him as his phone was switched off.

Dr Rajiv Chandra filed a complaint with the Crime Branch. After enquiry, a case of cheating was registered and investigation taken up at SOS-II, Crime Branch, Delhi. A team of Delhi Police led by Inspector Pradeep Paliwal was constituted under the supervision of ACP Dr Vikas Sheokand.

During investigation, the police team found out that Karan's real name was Vipin, a resident of Aligarh, UP. A trap was laid and Vipin was picked up by the Crime Branch from Kanpur on October 19.

