Two killed, two injured in Bhagalpur stabbing

Patna, Nov 14 Two persons, including an 8-year-old boy, were killed and two others critically injured after a mentally-challenged person stabbed them in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The accused, Dipak Kumar, also pelted stones on two police vehicles and damaged them.

The incident occurred in Motichak village under Sultanganj police station.

The police said that Dipak Kumar, who was carrying a sword in his hand, suddenly attacked Siaram, 60, and his grandson Ravi Kumar, 8, stabbing them several times, leading to their death on the spot.

The accused also attacked Maheshwar Yadav and Ramdev Yadav but they managed to save themselves despite stab wounds.

Following the incident, the villagers cornered the accused but none of them dared to go near him. They have informed local police.

"When we reached the spot, the accused was carrying a sword in hand. We have forced him to put down the sword but he refused. He pelted stones on us and damaged two vehicles. We have managed to overpower him after a brief scuffle," investigating officer R.C. Sharma said.

"The accused was booked under relevant IPC sections of murder and attempt to murder. Further investigation is on," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor