U. Raja Babu appointed as Director, Research Centre Imarat of DRDO in Hyderabad

Ummalaneni Raja Babu, Scientist and Programme Director on Friday appointed as Director of Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a premier avionics laboratory of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Hyderabad.

U. Raja Babu, an outstanding Scientist, DRDO is renowned for his significant contributions as Programme Director, AD at RCI. He provided the necessary thrust to the design, development and successful demonstration of Ballistic Missile Defence system capabilities.

Under his leadership, Programme AD successfully demonstrated 'Mission Shakti', India's first Anti-Satellite Missile Test (A-SAT), strengthening indigenous defence capabilities.

( With inputs from ANI )

