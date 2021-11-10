Union Council of Ministers to hold a meeting today evening: Sources

Union Council of Ministers will hold a meeting on Wednesday evening, said sources.

As per sources, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are the special invitees at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Winter Session of Parliament is likely to commence from November 29 and continue till December 23, according to sources.

( With inputs from ANI )

