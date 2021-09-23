Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda condemns killing of BJP leader in Ranchi

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda on Wednesday condemned the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Jitram Munda and called it a result of complete administrative failure.

"The killing of Ranchi District's Rural ST Yuva Morcha President Jitram Munda in Ormanjhi is a result of complete administrative failure," said the Union Minister in a tweet.

Munda mentioned that the victim had been attacked earlier as well hence he had asked for an arms licence however, the administration neither provided him security nor gave him the license.

Earlier today, the Superintendent of Police of Ranchi rural, Naushad Alam informed that Jitram Munda, a BJP leader was shot dead by an unidentified person at Ormanjhi in rural Ranchi.

