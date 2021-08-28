Union Ministers laud PM Modi, healthcare workers as India administers 1 cr COVID vaccine doses in a day

As India on Friday administered a record one crore vaccine doses against COVID-19, union ministers on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and the healthcare workers for their hard work.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the achievement "a reflection of strong will and immense potential of new India".

Taking to Twitter, Shah said: "One crore vaccines in one day! This figure is a reflection of the strong will and immense potential of new India. New India under PM Modi's leadership has shown the world how a country can set an example in successfully fighting COVID with visionary and diligent leadership."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the people involved in the COVID vaccination drive for the record vaccination numbers.

"A significant work has been done in India by administrating one crore vaccine doses in a day. No goal is impossible if the will is strong. The world's largest COVID vaccination drive is underway under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congratulations to all those involved in this vaccination drive," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

In a series of tweets, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said: "Today over one crore vaccine doses against COVID-19 have been administered under the world's largest COVID vaccination drive, in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. Just yesterday, we achieved the milestone of administering the first dose of the vaccine to half the population in the country."

"Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and those who made the vaccination campaign a success," his tweet further read.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated the healthcare workers to achieve the milestone.

"Congratulations to all the countrymen, especially the health workers, for achieving the milestone of administrating one crore COVID vaccine doses in a day. This is not just a new record but it is a sign of the joint efforts and strong willpower of the nation under the leadership of PM Modi against COVID-19," Pradhan tweeted in Hindi.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal praised the service and hard work of the healthcare workers.

In his tweet, Goyal said: "Today more than 1 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country, which shows how seriously and speedily PM Modi-led government is conducting the vaccination drive."

"This milestone has been achieved by service and hard work of the healthcare workers," his tweets further read.

As per the 10 pm provisional report of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday, India administered 1,00,64,032 doses of vaccine against COVID-19.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor