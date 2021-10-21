UP Assembly Election: Congress announces to give smartphones and Scooties to girls in state

Congress general secretary and Uttar Pradesh unit in-charge Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra has made a big announcement on the backdrop of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. She has promised to give smartphones and electric scooters to girls when the Congress comes to power in the state.

In a tweet on Thursday, she said, "Yesterday I met some girl students. They told that they need smartphone for reading and security. I am happy that today with the consent of the announcement committee, UP Congress has decided that if the government is formed, Inter pass girls will be given smartphones and graduate girls will be given electronic scooty.

Priyanka had on Tuesday announced that her party would give 40 per cent ticket to women in the forthcoming Assembly elections. Women who want to change the system should come forward and contest elections. The woman who wants to contest the election can apply till November 15, she had announced at a press conference.