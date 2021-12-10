UP: BJP MLA from Ayodhya's Gosaiganj disqualified after fake marksheet

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Ayodhya's Gosaiganj seat, Indra Pratap alias Khabbu Tiwari has been disqualified from the membership of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly following his conviction by a Special Court for using a fake mark sheet to get admission in college.

Tiwari was sentenced to five years in jail by a Special Court for using a fake mark sheet to get admission in college.

According to a notification issued by the Principal Secretary of UP's Legislative Assembly, the membership of Khabbu Tiwari will be considered terminated from October 18.

He was elected as MLA in 2017.

