UP: BJP MLA from Ayodhya's Gosaiganj disqualified after fake marksheet
By ANI | Published: December 10, 2021 10:44 AM2021-12-10T10:44:57+5:302021-12-10T10:55:02+5:30
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Ayodhya's Gosaiganj seat, Indra Pratap alias Khabbu Tiwari has been disqualified from the membership of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly following his conviction by a Special Court for using a fake mark sheet to get admission in college.
Tiwari was sentenced to five years in jail by a Special Court for using a fake mark sheet to get admission in college.
According to a notification issued by the Principal Secretary of UP's Legislative Assembly, the membership of Khabbu Tiwari will be considered terminated from October 18.
He was elected as MLA in 2017.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor