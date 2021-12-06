UP Police arrests criminal carrying Rs 25,000 reward in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested an absconding criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 from Ayodhya on Sunday.

According to police, the arrested person has cheated many people on pretext of providing jobs in banks and even had issued fake appointment letters.

"A criminal who was absconding for over 1.5 years and was having a reward of Rs 25,000 has been arrested. He has duped many people in the name of getting jobs in banks and other places," said Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Senior Superintendant of Police (SSP), Ayodhya.

( With inputs from ANI )

