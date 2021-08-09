UP: Robber carrying bounty of Rs 25,000 arrested in Sultanpur

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested alleged robber Shyam Singh Yadav, carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000, from Sultanpur district on Sunday.

As per Uttar Pradesh Police, Yadav is accused of robbing a customer service centre and a petrol pump.

"In February last, he was involved in the robbery at the customer service centre in Karaundi Kala, Sultanpur. In the month of May, he went to rob the customer service centre in Jaunpur. But witnessing a huge crowd at the petrol pump, he robbed it in the hope of getting more cash," police said in a statement.

Police informed the accused has a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head.

The Police also informed that many other accomplices of Shyam Singh Yadav's gang are still absconding.

"Search is on for other members of Yadav's gang," police added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor