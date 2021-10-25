UP: Sambhal district administration seizes property of 2 jailed gangsters
The Sambhal district administration on Sunday attached property worth Rs 1.25 crore that belonged to jailed gangsters Shamshad and Shareef Pehelwan, said police.
The 165-hectare land was allegedly purchased through illegal means by the duo, said the police.
Chakresh Mishra, SP Sambhal, said, "On the instruction of Sambhal district administration, the 165-hectare land has been seized. The illegal construction on the land is being razed using bulldozer. They are lodged in jail under the UP Gangsters Act."
