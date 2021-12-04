Upasana adopts pair of Asiatic lions at Hyderabad Zoo

Hyderabad, Dec 4 Tollywood actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela has adopted a pair of Asiatic lions at the Nehru Zoological Park here.

Upasana, who is the vice-chairperson of Apollo Foundation & Apollo Life, on Saturday presented a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the zoo officials for adopting 'Vicky' and 'Laxmi', a pair of Asiatic lions, for a period of one year.

Upasana and Anushpala Kamineni presented the cheque to S. Rajashekar, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, towards adoption charges and maintenance of the pair for one year.

Rajashekar thanked Upasana and Anushpala for showing keen interest in adopting a pair of lions for a period of one year, thereby strengthening the wildlife conservation programme of the zoo. He also expressed that their commitment in conservation of wildlife is an inspiration to many and hoped that more citizens will come forward for adoption of wild animals at the Nehru Zoological Park.

Upasana said that she is very impressed with the maintenance and good health of all the animals in the zoo. She congratulated the curator and his team members and appreciated the zoo management for its dedication and service in maintaining the good health of 2,000 animals housed in the zoo, and also for maintaining proper hygiene.

In July last year, Upasana had adopted an Asiatic elephant at the Nehru Zoological Park for a period of one year. She had given Rs 5 lakh for the purpose.

Unfortunately, the elephant, named Rani, died in June this year at the age of 83.

