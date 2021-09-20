Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee expands its media & communication dept
Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday expanded its media and communication department by appointing a new chairman and vice-chairman ahead of state Assembly elections.
In an official note issued by the committee, Nasimuddin Siddiqui (Member of Indian National Congress in Uttar Pradesh) has been appointed as a Chairman of the media and communication department in the state Congress Committee.
The official statement stated that Dr Pankaj Srivastava is the new Vice-Chairman of the department.
There are four media conveners in Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), that include Lalan Kumar, Ashok Singh, Anshu Avasthi, and Jishan Haider.
