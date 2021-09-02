Uttar Pradesh: More than 50 people die due to mysterious viral disease

India reported 47,092 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s September 2 update. As many as 509 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 35,181 in the same period, the September 2 update stated. As the country faces the Corona Crisis, another mysterious disease is looming large. There has been a shocking incident of people leaving their homes due to fever. Hundreds of people in several cities in Uttar Pradesh have contracted fever.

A mysterious disease has so far killed 50 people in Firozabad. In Mathura, 11 children have died in the last 15 days. Adults, including chimpanzees, are also dying. This has created an atmosphere of fear among the people. In Farah's village, an epidemic has forced people to flee from their homes. They have moved out of their home to live with relatives. The district administration and health department have also tested the drinking water in the village. This is being further investigated.

Fifty people, including 26 children, have died in the week. The hospital is treating two to three patients at a time in one bed. Mysterious illness has created a serious situation. A mysterious disease has spread in Uttar Pradesh. In this, people are dying of high fever. According to the health department, 50 people died in a week in Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Mainpuri, Eta and Kasganj districts due to fever, dehydration and sudden drop in platelets. Shockingly, the dead included 26 children. It takes people more than 12 days to recover from this mysterious illness.

There is a shortage of beds in government hospitals. According to the doctor, this mysterious disease is a matter of concern. Two or three patients are being treated on one bed in the hospital at Firozabad Medical College. Dr. Hansraj Singh has informed that more than 100 patients with this mysterious disease are undergoing treatment. Dr. AK Agarwal of Agra District Hospital says that 200 patients are found every day. The shocking thing is that this number has been steadily rising for the last three weeks. Young children are said to be most at risk.