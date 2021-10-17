Uttarakhand: One dead, 2 missing, 3 injured in accident near Badrinath national highway

By ANI | Published: October 17, 2021 06:55 PM2021-10-17T18:55:38+5:302021-10-17T19:05:02+5:30

One person was killed while two others went missing after they met with an accident near Badrinath National Highway number 7 here on Sunday, Chamoli Police said.

Uttarakhand: One dead, 2 missing, 3 injured in accident near Badrinath national highway | Uttarakhand: One dead, 2 missing, 3 injured in accident near Badrinath national highway

Uttarakhand: One dead, 2 missing, 3 injured in accident near Badrinath national highway

Next

One person was killed while two others went missing after they met with an accident near Badrinath National Highway number 7 here on Sunday, Chamoli Police said.

Three people also suffered injuries in the accident. The search operation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Chamoli policeChamoli police