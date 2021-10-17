Uttarakhand: One dead, 2 missing, 3 injured in accident near Badrinath national highway
By ANI | Published: October 17, 2021 06:55 PM2021-10-17T18:55:38+5:302021-10-17T19:05:02+5:30
One person was killed while two others went missing after they met with an accident near Badrinath National Highway number 7 here on Sunday, Chamoli Police said.
Three people also suffered injuries in the accident. The search operation is underway.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
