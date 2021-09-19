Uttarakhand: Over 42,000 e-passes issued for Chardham Yatra

More than 42,000 e-passes have been issued for Chardham Yatra, which started on Saturday, from the website of Devasthanam Board, said an official on Sunday.

"A total of more than 42,000 e-passes were issued yesterday and till date, out of which 9,989 e-passes have been issued for Shri Badrinath Dham, 18,934 for Kedarnath, 4,727 for Gangotri and 4,361 for Yamunotri," Garhwal Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Management Board, Ravinath Raman told ANI.

"Today 1,645 e-passes were issued for Shri Badrinath Dham, 2,160 for Shri Kedarnath, 788 for Shri Gangotri, and 598 for Mayunotri," he said further adding that e-passes are being made continuously now.

Accordingly to the official, 1,267 pilgrims reached all the four Dhams till today afternoon, out of which 368 pilgrims visited Shri Badrinath Dham and 536 Shri Kedarnath Dham, while 275 in Shri Gangotri and 88 pilgrims visited Yamunotri Dham till today.

Additional Chief Executive Officer of Devasthanam Board, BD Singh informed that the focus is also being on housing, food, medical health, clean drinking water, cleanliness in the places of worship. Corona protocol is being followed by pilgrims and Devasthanam Board employees, he said.

The Nainital High Court had lifted its stay on Char Dham yatra, which officially started yesterday with a capping on the number of pilgrims that will be allowed daily to the four revered Himalayan shrines.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed happiness on the successful launch of the Yatra.

The Uttarakhand government on Friday, in its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the Chardham Yatra, made it mandatory for pilgrims to possess a Covid negative report.

According to the SOPs, registration and e-pass will be mandatory for darshan in the four pilgrimages.

( With inputs from ANI )

